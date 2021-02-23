Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

[email protected]

Shareholder rights law firm [url="]Robbins+LLP[/url] reminds investors that a purchaser of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. QuantumScape develops battery technology for electric vehicles and other applications.If you suffered a loss due to QuantumScape Corporation's misconduct, click [url="]here[/url].According to the complaint, on November 27, 2020, QuantumScape went public via a business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. A joint press release issued by QuantumScape and Kensington, characterized QuantumScape as "a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles." Throughout the relevant period, QuantumScape touted the success of its battery technology.On January 4, 2021, Seeking Alpha published an article pointing to several risks with QuantumScape's solid-state batteries that make it "completely unacceptable for real world field electric vehicles." The article stated that the battery's power "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." As solid-state batteries are temperature sensitive, "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower." The article further detailed significant challenges QuantumScape faces. On this new, QuantumScape's stock plummeted $34.49, or over 40%, to close at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021.Contact us to learn more:Lauren Levi(800) 350-6003[url="]Shareholder+Information+Form[/url]Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against QuantumScape settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for [url="]Stock+Watch[/url] today.Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005946/en/