Supermicro Announces Investor Videoconference and Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

, a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will host an Investor Update Videoconference on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after the close of regular trading at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).Charles Liang, President and CEO, will cover his outlook and vision including, (1) the Company’s mission to reach $10B in annual sales, (2) new business vertical growth drivers, and (3) the newly expanded Taiwan headquarters. David Weigand, SVP and CFO, will present an updated financial operating model. Their presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, and the videoconference will be approximately one hour in duration.Those wishing to access and participate in the livemay register using the following link:[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com%2Finvestorupdate[/url]A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Fir.supermicro.com[/url]) and will remain accessible for one year.Supermicro concurrently announces its participation in the following “virtual” investor events:Susquehanna Financial Group 10Annual Technology Conference: March 9-10, 2021Loop Capital 2021 Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference: March 11, 2021Non-Deal Roadshow, hosted by Northland Capital MarketsMarch 12, 2021Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green®” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.SMCI-F

