SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) (“SBA”) announces that Jeffrey A. Stoops, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to speak at the 2021 Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:15pm ET. This will be a virtual conference. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 33,000 communications sites in fourteen markets throughout the Americas and South Africa, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization. For more information, please visit: [url="]www.sbasite.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005960/en/