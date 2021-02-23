>
ScottsMiracle-Gro to Present Virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference

February 23, 2021 | About: SMG -1.55%

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (: SMG), one of the world’s leading marketers of branded consumer lawn and garden products, will participate virtually at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021. Interim Chief Financial Officer Cory Miller and Executive Vice President Jim King will conduct a virtual fireside chat facilitated by Raymond James & Associates beginning 8:20 a.m. (ET). They will update investors on recent business trends as well as long-term strategies.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the discussion on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.scotts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website for at least 12 months.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro
With approximately $4.1 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world's largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company's brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company's Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

Contact:
Jim King
Executive Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
(937) 578-5622

