Twenty-four Gallagher Professionals Recognized as 2021 Power Brokers® by Risk & Insurance® magazine

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallagher is delighted to announce that 24 of its retail insurance brokers and benefits consultants have been recognized as 2021 Power Brokers® by Risk & Insurance® magazine. Winners are selected annually from hundreds of nominees based upon client recommendations, their "creativity and resourcefulness, their excellent customer service and their industry knowledge."

"Our primary objective is to support our clients through their most pressing challenges so that they can face their futures with confidence. To achieve this requires a collaborative approach, a deep knowledge of their business and a high level of creativity," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We're very proud of these talented professionals and what they were able to accomplish during an extremely challenging year."

Twenty-four Gallagher professionals have been honored as 2021 Power Brokers® across 12 industry categories:

Quay Stallworth (At-Large)

Richard Terlecki (Aviation)

(Aviation) Justin Felker and Cory Fox (Captives)

and (Captives) Jennifer Bolling , Paul Davis , Billy Gage and Jeremy Gillespie (Cyber)

, , and (Cyber) Daniel Buckley , Greg Hunter , Jack Kurcab and Debbie Russell (Education)

, , and (Education) Jerry Wall (Employee Benefits)

(Employee Benefits) Cheryl Karim (Fine Arts)

(Fine Arts) Will Giambalvo and Young Chol Kim (Hospitality)

and (Hospitality) Tyler Van Fossen (Manufacturing)

(Manufacturing) Hannah Adams and Bill Powell (Nonprofit)

and (Nonprofit) John Chino , Jeff Estes and Michael McHugh (Public Sector)

, and (Public Sector) Brian Burg and Jon Pointer (Real Estate).

Thirteen additional Gallagher professionals are recognized as Power Broker finalists within eight categories on the magazine's website: www.riskandinsurance.com. They are:

Michael McGinnis (At-Large)

(At-Large) Brian Bries (Construction)

(Construction) John Ergastolo , Paul Pousson and Joan Rupar (Education)

, and (Education) Kelly Bonanno (Employee Benefits)

(Employee Benefits) Tim DePriest and Matthew Jakubowski (Nonprofit)

and (Nonprofit) Walker Taylor (Pharmaceuticals)

(Pharmaceuticals) Marcus Henthorn , Branden Miller and Nancy Sylvester (Public Sector)

, and (Public Sector) Alexandra Glickman (Real Estate).

About Gallagher:

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 49 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About Risk & Insurance® Power Broker®:

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

About the Publication:

Risk & Insurance® strives to identify emerging risks and mitigation strategies, while covering the fascinating people who drive the industry forward. We also provide expert coverage of core topics such as property and liability as well as the many specialties that comprise the risk management and commercial insurance universe. In addition, we are well known for covering specialized risks faced by a multitude of industries such as Workers' Compensation, Energy, Transportation, Construction, Health Care, etc. Our goal is to not only inform and help our readers succeed in their careers but also to inspire and motivate.

Media: Linda J. Collins

VP – Corporate Communications

630-285-4009/ [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twenty-four-gallagher-professionals-recognized-as-2021-power-brokers-by-risk--insurance-magazine-301233929.html

SOURCE Gallagher