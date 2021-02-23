>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

TDS and UScellular present at three upcoming investor conferences

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:TDS +0.67% NYSE:USM +0.17%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS] and United States Cellular Corporation [NYSE: USM] are jointly presenting at three upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Raymond James 42nd Institutional Investors Conference
March 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST (2:00 p.m. CST)
Laurent Therivel, President and CEO – UScellular; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer – UScellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President – Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
March 4, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. EST (12:15 p.m. CST)
Laurent Therivel, President and CEO – UScellular; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer – UScellular; James W. Butman, President and CEO – TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
March 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. CT)
LeRoy T. Carlson, Jr. President and CEO –TDS; Douglas W. Chambers, Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer – UScellular; Vicki L. Villacrez, Senior Vice President – Finance and CFO – TDS Telecom; and Jane W. McCahon, Senior Vice President, Corporate Relations – TDS will attend.

To view all presentations, please visit the events and presentations pages of investors.tdsinc.com or investors.uscellular.com. The conference presentations will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 9,200 people as of December 31, 2020.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com
U.S. Cellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tds-and-uscellular-present-at-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-301233787.html

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and United States Cellular Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)