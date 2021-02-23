SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MGLN, SMTX, FLIR, and TCF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of MGLN common stock that they own. If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTX common stock that they own. If you own SMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/smtx/

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ("Teledyne"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $56.58 based upon Teledyne's February 22, 2021 closing price of $398.11. If you own FLIR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/flir

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $46.75 based upon Huntington's February 22, 2021 closing price of $15.57. If you own TCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tcf/

