Flanigan's Announces Earnings

February 23, 2021 | About: AMEX:BDL -1.49%

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019.



For the 13 weeks



For the 13 weeks



ended January



ended December



2, 2021



28, 2019

REVENUES












RESTAURANT FOOD AND






BAR SALES

$

22,771,000


$

24,633,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES


8,011,000



5,707,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES


386,000



360,000

RENTAL INCOME


187,000



194,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME


25,000



47,000



-------------



-----------------

TOTAL REVENUES

$

31,380,000


$

30,941,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO






FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

780,000


$

494,000







NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE






BASIC AND DILUTED

$

0.42


$

0.27

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-announces-earnings-301233940.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


