Booking Holdings to Make Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, February 24

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourth quarter financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website: http://ir.bookingholdings.com .

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com . Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

