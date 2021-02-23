Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $2.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 30,790 shares of DIOD on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $83.78 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.890000 with a P/E ratio of 43.01 and P/S ratio of 3.41. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 30,790 shares of DIOD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $83.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.45% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,600 shares of DIOD stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $82.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 22,250 shares of DIOD stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $81.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 300 shares of DIOD stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $80.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brett R Whitmire sold 1,990 shares of DIOD stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $83.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Corporate Secretary Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of DIOD stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $77.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.04% since.

SVP, Corporate Operations Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of DIOD stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $77.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.04% since.

