Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) EVP, Chief Supply Chain Office Joseph Hunter Saklad Sold $2.6 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Supply Chain Office of Sleep Number Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joseph Hunter Saklad (insider trades) sold 20,264 shares of SNBR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $126.07 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Sleep Number Corp offer consumers with individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of SLEEP NUMBER beds and bedding accessories. Sleep Number Corp has a market cap of $3.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $128.060000 with a P/E ratio of 26.20 and P/S ratio of 1.96. Sleep Number Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sleep Number Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Innovation Officer Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 2,500 shares of SNBR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

SVP & Chief H.R. Officer Christopher D Krusmark sold 1,955 shares of SNBR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $121.86. The price of the stock has increased by 5.09% since.

EVP, Chief Supply Chain Office Joseph Hunter Saklad sold 20,264 shares of SNBR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $126.07. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

EVP and CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of SNBR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $122.36. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

Director Michael J Harrison sold 5,366 shares of SNBR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $118.69. The price of the stock has increased by 7.89% since.

