Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP & CFO Bhaskar Rao Sold $3.2 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bhaskar Rao (insider trades) sold 94,772 shares of TPX on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $33.45 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $6.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $33.780000 with a P/E ratio of 20.74 and P/S ratio of 1.96. Tempur Sealy International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 94,772 shares of TPX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $33.45. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of TPX stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $33.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of TPX stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $29.5. The price of the stock has increased by 14.51% since.

