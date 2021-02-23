Entegris Inc (ENTG) EVP & CFO Gregory B Graves Sold $5.3 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Entegris Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory B Graves (insider trades) sold 51,128 shares of ENTG on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $104.5 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Entegris Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of products and materials used in processing and manufacturing in the semiconductor and other technology industries. The company sells its products through a direct salesforce and distributors. Entegris Inc has a market cap of $14.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $103.990000 with a P/E ratio of 48.14 and P/S ratio of 7.61. The dividend yield of Entegris Inc stocks is 0.31%. Entegris Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 16.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Entegris Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Entegris Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Gregory B Graves sold 51,128 shares of ENTG stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $104.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.49% since.

