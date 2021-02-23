>
Articles 

Gty Technology Holdings Inc (GTYH) CEO AND PRESIDENT Tj Parass Bought $132,745 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: GTYH +9.43%

CEO AND PRESIDENT of Gty Technology Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tj Parass (insider trades) bought 19,100 shares of GTYH on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $6.95 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $132,745.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc is a blank check company. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a market cap of $383.710 million; its shares were traded at around $6.960000 with and P/S ratio of 7.73. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GTY Technology Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO AND PRESIDENT Tj Parass bought 19,100 shares of GTYH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $6.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director William D Green bought 7,400 shares of GTYH stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $6.82. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GTYH, click here

.

Comments

