Ppl Corp (PPL) EVP, GC & Corp Sec Joanne H Raphael Sold $527,286 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: PPL +0%

EVP, GC & Corp Sec of Ppl Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joanne H Raphael (insider trades) sold 19,188 shares of PPL on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $27.48 a share. The total sale was $527,286.

PPL Corp is an energy and utility holding company operating through its subsidiaries. The company generates and markets electricity in the northeastern and western U.S. and in the delivery of electricity in Pennsylvania and the U.K. PPL Corp has a market cap of $21.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $27.480000 with a P/E ratio of 14.31 and P/S ratio of 2.76. The dividend yield of PPL Corp stocks is 6.03%. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with PPL Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $27.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, GC & Corp Sec Joanne H Raphael sold 19,188 shares of PPL stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $27.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.
  • President of a PPL Subsidiary Gregory N Dudkin sold 19,789 shares of PPL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $27.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.08% since.
  • EVP, GC & Corp Sec Joanne H Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $28.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.
  • President of a PPL Subsidiary Gregory N Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $28.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PPL, click here

.

