Philip Morris International Inc (PM) CEO Andre Calantzopoulos Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CEO of Philip Morris International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andre Calantzopoulos (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of PM on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $86.37 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.
Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. It manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in markets outside the United States of America. Philip Morris International Inc has a market cap of $134.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.440000 with a P/E ratio of 16.72 and P/S ratio of 4.70. The dividend yield of Philip Morris International Inc stocks is 5.47%. Philip Morris International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Philip Morris International Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Pres., Latin America & Canada Mario Masseroli sold 2,000 shares of PM stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $85.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.
- Sr. VP, Global Communications Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of PM stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $84.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.
