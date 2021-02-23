Philip Morris International Inc (PM) CEO Andre Calantzopoulos Sold $3.5 million of Shares

CEO of Philip Morris International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andre Calantzopoulos (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of PM on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $86.37 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. It manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in markets outside the United States of America. Philip Morris International Inc has a market cap of $134.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $86.440000 with a P/E ratio of 16.72 and P/S ratio of 4.70. The dividend yield of Philip Morris International Inc stocks is 5.47%. Philip Morris International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Philip Morris International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,000 shares of PM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $86.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres., Latin America & Canada Mario Masseroli sold 2,000 shares of PM stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $85.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

Sr. VP, Global Communications Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of PM stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $84.39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PM, click here