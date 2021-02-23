Sabre Corp (SABR) President and CEO Sean E Menke Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Sabre Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sean E Menke (insider trades) sold 75,294 shares of SABR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $15.02 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Sabre Corp is a travel technology company. It primarily engages in the air global distribution system market. The company also has an IT solutions division that focuses on the airline and travel agent end markets. Sabre Corp has a market cap of $4.7 billion; its shares were traded at around $14.800000 with and P/S ratio of 3.18. The dividend yield of Sabre Corp stocks is 0.94%. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Sabre Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Sean E Menke sold 75,294 shares of SABR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $15.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President David J Shirk sold 31,712 shares of SABR stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $14.32. The price of the stock has increased by 3.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SABR, click here