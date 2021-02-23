Gartner Inc (IT) EVP, Human Resources Robin B Kranich Sold $669,501 of Shares

EVP, Human Resources of Gartner Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robin B Kranich (insider trades) sold 3,638 shares of IT on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $184.03 a share. The total sale was $669,501.

Gartner Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. It offers services to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals and technology investors. Gartner Inc has a market cap of $16.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.920000 with a P/E ratio of 61.78 and P/S ratio of 4.03. Gartner Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Gartner Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Gartner Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Business Sales Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,500 shares of IT stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.

EVP, Global Technology Sales Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of IT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.

EVP Global Services & Delivery Scott Hensel sold 5,138 shares of IT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

