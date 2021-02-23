>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Gartner Inc (IT) EVP, Human Resources Robin B Kranich Sold $669,501 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: IT -0.85%

EVP, Human Resources of Gartner Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robin B Kranich (insider trades) sold 3,638 shares of IT on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $184.03 a share. The total sale was $669,501.

Gartner Inc is an information technology research and advisory company. It offers services to business leaders in high-tech and telecom enterprises and professional services firms, to supply chain professionals and technology investors. Gartner Inc has a market cap of $16.33 billion; its shares were traded at around $182.920000 with a P/E ratio of 61.78 and P/S ratio of 4.03. Gartner Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Gartner Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Gartner Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Human Resources Robin B Kranich sold 3,638 shares of IT stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $184.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.
  • EVP, Global Business Sales Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,500 shares of IT stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $185. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.12% since.
  • EVP, Global Technology Sales Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of IT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.4. The price of the stock has increased by 0.84% since.
  • EVP Global Services & Delivery Scott Hensel sold 5,138 shares of IT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $181.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)