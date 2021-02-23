>
Terex Corp (TEX) CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison Sold $3.9 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: TEX +2.39%

CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John L Jr Garrison (insider trades) sold 96,980 shares of TEX on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $40 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Terex Corp is a global manufacturer of a wide variety of construction and materials processing equipment such as cranes, aerial work platforms, and rock crushers. Terex Corp has a market cap of $2.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.360000 with and P/S ratio of 0.97. The dividend yield of Terex Corp stocks is 0.29%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Terex Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison sold 96,980 shares of TEX stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.
  • CHAIRMAN AND CEO John L Jr Garrison sold 53,020 shares of TEX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $40.16. The price of the stock has increased by 5.48% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President, CFO John D Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of TEX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $40. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Senior V.P., Gen Counsel Sec. Scott Posner sold 12,000 shares of TEX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.86% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Johnston sold 1,385 shares of TEX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $41.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.
  • Former VP Controller & CAO Mark I Clair sold 22,638 shares of TEX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $40.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.
  • Senior V.P. Human Resources Amy George sold 10,000 shares of TEX stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $40.19. The price of the stock has increased by 5.4% since.

