Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) EVP, Pres Gen Markets Group Kevin W Mooney Sold $1 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: BLKB -0.54%

EVP, Pres Gen Markets Group of Blackbaud Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin W Mooney (insider trades) sold 13,942 shares of BLKB on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $73.05 a share. The total sale was $1 million.

Blackbaud Inc provides cloud software, services, expertise, and data intelligence. It provides its services to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and the individual change agents who support them. Blackbaud Inc has a market cap of $3.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.810000 with a P/E ratio of 448.83 and P/S ratio of 3.82. The dividend yield of Blackbaud Inc stocks is 0.18%. Blackbaud Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Blackbaud Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Blackbaud Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Pres Gen Markets Group Kevin W Mooney sold 13,942 shares of BLKB stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $73.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.
  • Director Sarah E Nash sold 1,376 shares of BLKB stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $72.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.
  • Chief Products Officer Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of BLKB stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $71.34. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

.

