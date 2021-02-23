Point72 Asset Management Buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Point72 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Point72 Asset Management owns 879 stocks with a total value of $20.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UBER, MA, DRI, D, IQV, HLT, VFC, SRE, ALNY, PAYA, C, ZS, DRNA, BIDU, BLK, MRTX, MPC, TPR, SCHW, HRC, PVH, BDX, NCR, CVNA, DOX, POST, CZR, RUN, RL, GILD, ZTS, BURL, TEAM, ELAN, XOM, AXTA, BFT, ADSK, SBNY, SYY, TFX, VSH, GLPG, MP, CE, CCEP, CRIS, UAA, AVT, MKTX, VLO, ATEC, ATRA, AGLE, AYX, ARRY, PRCH, CP, DLB, HXL, MGM, CMS, BLU, FIVE, OAC, BDTX, CTSH, PCG, RARE, GRWG, ANAB, TRIT, ATR, CVS, GE, HIG, HLF, MGA, CLR, PCTY, PLNT, SMMC, ONEM, OSH, KDNY, PRAX, MRVI, ADBE, EQT, FHI, HSKA, MGI, PPL, RRC, GWW, TAK, SYNH, AGR, INMD, BCO, BAM, CF, CAT, SNP, GSK, MTCH, OFIX, POOL, SAFM, EVRG, ADAP, PTGX, RPTX, NCNO, MNSO, ATO, CAH, EXC, EHC, NDAQ, NI, OSK, PNW, NLOK, WBS, ALGT, CLNY, CLVS, AMBC, INOV, ICHR, PDD, SDC, BRP, DGNR, NGA, TWCT, ANGO, ARCH, ABG, HELE, OSTK, PCH, USAT, VRNT, IRBT, TRIL, IRWD, INGN, VRDN, BOOT, ASND, RGNX, HWM, APPN, TLRY, CSTL, FUSN, JWS, LUNG, DMYD, VSPR, HMCOU, MTACU, MSOS, AMN, BIO, BRO, ELY, HAL, IVC, MUR, NJR, PLUG, RF, DHC, TARO, USB, WPC, WW, KALU, EBS, SQM, RGLS, IMUX, KN, MC, HPE, RETA, VREX, BHVN, ALNA, COGT, AVLR, ETRN, SSPK, FBRX, FROG, DEN, SEAH.U, SPNV.U, AJAX.U, DMYI.U, ARBGU, PHICU, GCMG, FGNA, QS, SVOKU, ALL, AJG, AXS, BXP, BRKS, CMD, CTRN, CW, EIX, ELS, ONCT, HST, KIM, KLIC, SR, AXGN, MPWR, NBIX, CDMO, ROK, SIMO, SJI, SSYS, SUI, SPWR, TM, VSAT, WTM, VNDA, FLY, TROX, CLSK, VIPS, PBF, BCC, REXR, GRUB, GDDY, VIRT, GBT, CDEV, BYSI, AM, BHF, FNKO, TBIO, DT, PROG, DFHT, ONCR, AGCUU, STPK, XPOA.U, ALGM, STIC.U, CERE, CONXU, FSR, HCARU, OCA.U, QELL, SGAMU, TPGY, HTPA.U, HYFM, CERT, NEBCU, ABCL, WISH, MOTV.U, MASS, CCV.U, SCOAU, GFX.U, EWW, ICLN, VGK, AMP, ATRS, DBI, DBD, DDS, DPZ, GES, ING, IMMR, ODP, ARGO, SHO, SNV, INT, CVI, LOCO, LPLA, LE, PGRE, UNVR, CTMX, OBSV, GTHX, ARPO, INSP, FTCH, REAL, PAND, FSDC, MCFE, HLXA, SHC, DGNS, RTPZ.U, XL, GOEV, SPY,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, AMD, V, AZN, TWTR, MCHP, MU, PLAN, FIVN, FB, AZO, FIS, ANTM, CCMP, ADI, LB, DIS, XEL, CCK, COP, NFLX, LPRO, SPGI, CMCSA, EXEL, ICE, PG, AVGO, CYBR, ETR, ARVN, CRWD, VRM, JD, RH, GPS, LVS, RNG, ZYME, ESTC, SAM, DXC, GOOG, SE, NARI, BK, PODD, CNQ, COF, DECK, HD, VRTX, ARQT, BCRX, BIIB, CRUS, INCY, AER, DFS, SNDX, EQH, FOUR, BAX, DXCM, RSG, UHS, DAL, WB, PRSP, ADS, LIN, WY, DELL, TXG, DAR, OVV, NXST, SNY, BERY, HUBS, TRU, AKRO, LNT, CTAS, COO, DUK, JBL, NYCB, GMED, NSTG, BSIG, TDOC, MSGS, RVLV, ASML, ALK, JPM, LAMR, MAT, MSFT, ORLY, SMG, TREX, LITE, KDMN, NTNX, BAND, CRNX, AES, BMY, CHE, CSGP, MYGN, OGE, SIG, SNE, SU, WDC, BGCP, APO, SMPL, ATUS, STRO, NOVA, KROS, BJRI, CNI, LNG, GLNG, HUM, IONS, MRK, PZZA, RDNT, POR, CHTR, GNRC, ARMK, AFMD, LW, MORF, ANF, ALV, CRL, RE, MKSI, MHK, TXRH, WRB, WWE, VNET, PANW, WDAY, TLND, PAGS, NGM, SBE, ALE, BSX, CBRL, EXP, HEI, MTG, MEIP, NVR, SAIA, WLTW, SBH, CHEF, CPRI, YY, FEYE, XNCR, CNCE, NLTX, RLMD, ALDX, EVH, ENR, NIO, BCYC, CLVT, NET, EEM, GLD, XLF, XLP, CPRT, SCVL, TIMB, DK, SPR, ADUS, CALX, PRI, RCM, SAVE, SRC, ESNT, ALLY, CGC, XENE, JELD, APLT,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, PYPL, ALXN, CSX, QRVO, HAE, FISV, RNR, NTRA, ATVI, MELI, CB, LLY, LULU, DLTR, CNMD, HCA, AME, FNF, SYF, PINS, NVAX, MDT, MGNX, ST, BILL, MDB, SONO, LII, ROST, RDS.A, Z, BMRN, IMVT, RGEN, EQNR, AAP, GPN, MDLZ, TMUS, MLCO, ENPH, KO, NEE, VOYA, OMC, SWKS, RGA, PFPT, AVTR, INTU, CONE, AON, ACGL, FBC, MCK, PH, SLB, NXPI, TRGP, ACHC, LBRDK, PPD, APD, XEC, MNST, TMO, PACB, AVY, DHR, VTRS, ON, TSN, RTX, ARW, DVN, INTC, LH, MGLN, RDN, STM, OC, VRTS, ZEN, ACAD, CNX, FLEX, GNTX, ORCL, EDU, SEM, CNST, GH, HCAT, CNC, FITB, FBP, OMCL, QDEL, SJR, TGT, TECK, KDP, ZG, QTS, QURE, BKR, AEO, CPA, HSY, LUV, UNP, PLAY, COMM, APLS, APA, UFS, EL, APTO, MKL, NUAN, BPOP, STMP, X, VG, DG, CVE, AGIO, CDK, SHOP, DOCU, ALGN, ALKS, BDC, CACI, CYTK, KSU, MS, ODFL, XPO, TJX, TTMI, UTHR, TDG, BX, H, ZGNX, NTLA, ELF, HCC, SAIL, ZUO, SURF, OTIS, XLE, XLU, AMED, DOV, ERF, FICO, MAN, MT, SWN, CELH, TVTX, PTCT, NAVI, CALA, USFD, MEDP, KRYS, SWCH, GOCO, BHC, EAT, PLCE, VALE, RPM, TPX, WST, RDS.B, BEP, LEA, ANGI, TRIP, FRPT, CHX, HARP, LYFT, CARR, RXT, AFG, CTB, HUBG, MEOH, NICE, TAC, VRSN, CMPR, AUPH, PM, ABBV, SEAS, NMIH, OUT, QTNT, OTIC, PFGC, REPL, SLQT, CALT, ENPC.U, TSHA, HRTX, AMRN, BLDP, OPCH, CCL, TCOM, ENDP, GIII, HALO, IMO, LBTYA, PDCE, SOHU, SM, TDY, WLK, AAWW, FTS, ACOR, FTI, COCP, JKS, FAF, GM, AMCX, SSTK, SBSW, AR, SC, GPRO, JRVR, MCRB, TCMD, GDS, MRSN, EAF, SCPL, PSN, FULC, GAN, IVA, CRHC.U, XPEV, FGNA.U, FCACU, XLI, Y, BG, FFG, INSM, IBOC, PBR, BB, SNN, CVLT, APAM, CRTO, CHMA, AXSM, AZRE, ROKU, QFIN, IDYA,
- Sold Out: BABA, PLTR, ARNA, HPQ, TWLO, YUM, NVS, AMAT, STZ, ARWR, HOLX, GWPH, SWAV, ZBH, JAZZ, CXO, LQD, AVYA, CI, CCXI, APH, HZNP, HFC, INFO, SNAP, YELP, LOW, CDNA, CFG, VICI, RPAY, EA, LHX, AXNX, IMMU, PEP, SKX, LYB, GKOS, IAC, LIVN, HTHT, KSS, MCD, ZBRA, FOLD, GDOT, WPX, NVRO, OSUR, WAT, AAN, CBOE, FND, ABT, WMT, FBHS, SAGE, RACE, SQ, MIME, DCT, ENB, OXY, QCOM, WFC, ACN, AMT, AIZ, CHL, CCOI, EXPD, MKC, OKE, SWK, IOVA, OMF, ITCI, SWTX, CTXS, DVA, EXPE, HUN, JKHY, WMB, REGI, LSXMA, TCDA, STNE, NFIN, BRKR, CDNS, CPB, CHKP, DHI, EW, ICUI, ES, WRK, ROP, CFX, MOS, NCLH, NRZ, PS, FTAC, CREE, CMI, FDX, LAD, LMNX, PKG, RS, UPS, WGO, FNV, BAH, GOLF, IIPR, SMAR, CHNG, ARYBU, NKLA, FVAC, TFC, CRK, DE, IT, GS, MOH, PNM, PRGO, SIRI, TSM, EHTH, CSIQ, FLT, VC, HGEN, HASI, NWSA, FATE, KPTI, ADRO, KURA, UA, SYRS, HOME, VST, GOOS, APG, VRT, CFFA, JMIA, KTB, BEAM, BEKE, PTVE, GDRX, NLY, CALM, CAKE, CMA, CAG, DISH, FORM, TGNA, KNX, LRCX, MMSI, FIZZ, NUE, PEG, RCL, SGEN, STT, SF, VIV, UCTT, VMI, CSII, DNKN, XYL, BFAM, EPZM, VSLR, ATNX, MGY, RCUS, APRE, KC, PRLD, QELLU, RAMP, AEIS, ALB, WTRG, KMX, CNP, CRY, DCI, CLGX, FLO, IMAX, MET, NAV, SAVA, KWR, R, SLM, LSI, SYNA, TEVA, GEO, ZUMZ, INFN, CBPO, AGNC, QEP, RP, HTA, ESRT, AERI, TNDM, ATHM, FWONK, VSTO, ATEX, BKI, SITE, SELB, PK, AZUL, CDLX, DBX, BILI, EIDX, INMB, DTIL, STOK, PRVL, ETNB, CAN, SPT, PTAC, PLRX, ZI, TIG, VITL, SNOW, BSY, FLWS, AAON, NSP, HTH, OZK, BKH, EPAY, BYD, BKE, BXMT, CAR, CNS, CNO, CXW, EXPO, FE, FCEL, JBLU, KMT, LZB, LGND, LPX, MCY, NRG, PWR, RIO, SJW, SXT, SPPI, STC, TDS, TCBI, TRP, UMPQ, CMG, CPRX, TFSL, CIM, PMT, KRA, CIT, DOOR, MTSI, AMBA, CHGG, FFWM, ARDX, MRNS, SLNO, BOX, KRNT, UNIT, RPD, GCP, LSXMK, ADNT, YEXT, CADE, SPCE, ICLK, VYNE, COLD, MREO, EVOP, VNE, IIIV, BE, LEVI, WTRE, PD, AMK, MSGE, KCAC, STEP, DYN, LSF, GDXJ,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steven+cohen/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Steven Cohen
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 355,847 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.59%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,495,000 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 3,765,308 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.24%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,133,025 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.93%
- Visa Inc (V) - 1,285,116 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.13%
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,940,267 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5. The stock is now traded at around $350.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 296,414 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.13. The stock is now traded at around $134.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 846,903 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.99 and $180.39, with an estimated average price of $168.66. The stock is now traded at around $191.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 464,358 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,111,394 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Point72 Asset Management initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.02 and $111.26, with an estimated average price of $99.26. The stock is now traded at around $121.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 689,170 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 74.59%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2060.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 355,847 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 184.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $84.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,765,308 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Visa Inc (V)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 240.13%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $212.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,285,116 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 774.81%. The purchase prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,238,298 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 389.03%. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,339,331 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Point72 Asset Management added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 342.37%. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $124.78. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,050,556 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $63.85 and $87.71, with an estimated average price of $74.94. Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $17.35 and $24.59, with an estimated average price of $21.02. Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. Sold Out: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Point72 Asset Management sold out a holding in Yum Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $91.92 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $102.24. Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 70.27%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3194.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.78%. Point72 Asset Management still held 46,753 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 89.34%. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $265.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Point72 Asset Management still held 114,968 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85.37%. The sale prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $152.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Point72 Asset Management still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 87.85%. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.33. The stock is now traded at around $91.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Point72 Asset Management still held 219,421 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 96.65%. The sale prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.38. The stock is now traded at around $172.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Point72 Asset Management still held 32,860 shares as of 2020-12-31. Reduced: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Point72 Asset Management reduced to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 83.17%. The sale prices were between $88.79 and $119.95, with an estimated average price of $107.96. The stock is now traded at around $131.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.62%. Point72 Asset Management still held 280,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Steven Cohen. Also check out:
1. Steven Cohen's Undervalued Stocks
2. Steven Cohen's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Steven Cohen's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Steven Cohen keeps buying