Point72 Asset Management Buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc

Investment company Point72 Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Visa Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Asset Management. As of 2020Q4, Point72 Asset Management owns 879 stocks with a total value of $20.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 355,847 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.59% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,495,000 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 3,765,308 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.24% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,133,025 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.93% Visa Inc (V) - 1,285,116 shares, 1.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.13%