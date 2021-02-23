Advisory Resource Group Buys 3M Co, Autodesk Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Advisory Resource Group (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Autodesk Inc, Netflix Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, McKesson Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2020Q4, Advisory Resource Group owns 95 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MMM, ADSK, FICO, MCK, RH, IYR, CHWY, PANW, RNG, CHGG, PYPL, OKTA, UL, STX, SQ, INFY,

MMM, ADSK, FICO, MCK, RH, IYR, CHWY, PANW, RNG, CHGG, PYPL, OKTA, UL, STX, SQ, INFY, Added Positions: IVV, SRVR, NFLX, IUSB, INTC, IEFA, TSN, CSCO, JNJ, EMB, ACWX, SPEM, IJH, XLV, WM, XLK, XLI, PFE, NVS, DHI, XLE, VGT, VZ, CVX, FB, DIS, AMZN, IJR,

IVV, SRVR, NFLX, IUSB, INTC, IEFA, TSN, CSCO, JNJ, EMB, ACWX, SPEM, IJH, XLV, WM, XLK, XLI, PFE, NVS, DHI, XLE, VGT, VZ, CVX, FB, DIS, AMZN, IJR, Reduced Positions: SPYV, FVD, TSLA, IWF, AMAT, FITB, SPAB, IWD, QQQ, MUB, HPI, ZG, AAPL, PG, T, F, GE, WMT, ETN, SMB, HYMB,

SPYV, FVD, TSLA, IWF, AMAT, FITB, SPAB, IWD, QQQ, MUB, HPI, ZG, AAPL, PG, T, F, GE, WMT, ETN, SMB, HYMB, Sold Out: SPYG, HON, IWM, JD, GMED, XLU, TDOC, TTD, PWV, VER, VTRS,

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 626,102 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 513,280 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Phillips 66 (PSX) - 292,861 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,117 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 272,950 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $290.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $458.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63. The stock is now traded at around $502.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 110.81%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $546.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.