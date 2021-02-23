>
Advisory Resource Group Buys 3M Co, Autodesk Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF

February 23, 2021 | About: NFLX +2.32% INTC +0.68% EMB +0.12% MMM +0.03% ADSK -2.5% FICO -0.17% RH +0.47% MCK +1.46% IYR +0.56% SPYG -0.21% HON +0.7% IW +0%

Investment company Advisory Resource Group (Current Portfolio) buys 3M Co, Autodesk Inc, Netflix Inc, Fair Isaac Corp, McKesson Corp, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Honeywell International Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, JD.com Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2020Q4, Advisory Resource Group owns 95 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Advisory Resource Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+resource+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Resource Group
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 626,102 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.35%
  2. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 513,280 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. Phillips 66 (PSX) - 292,861 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,117 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18%
  5. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 272,950 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 9,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264. The stock is now traded at around $290.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,604 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $458.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $335.23 and $475.72, with an estimated average price of $412.63. The stock is now traded at around $502.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 917 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $89.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 110.81%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.65. The stock is now traded at around $546.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $111.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.59 and $55.29, with an estimated average price of $52.62.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6.

Sold Out: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $48.89 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $57.62.

Sold Out: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.



