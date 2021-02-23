>
Wcm Investment Management Buys HDFC Bank, Synopsys Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Illumina Inc, The Cooper Inc

February 23, 2021 | About: HDB -0.29% SNPS -0.58% CHD +0.63% BABA -0.49% YNDX +2.06% WNS +0.2% NKE -0.4% GB -3.7% IPAR -0.73% MTSI +0.28% TKR +0.73% AV +0%

Investment company Wcm Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys HDFC Bank, Synopsys Inc, Nike Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Illumina Inc, The Cooper Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Wcm Investment Management owns 193 stocks with a total value of $36.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,472,811 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 33,404,614 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 34,742,685 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.75%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,936,577 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 4,398,827 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,818,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $60.54, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 248,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 230,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 131,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avient Corp (AVNT)

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 258,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 34,742,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 4782.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85. The stock is now traded at around $253.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,041,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,442,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 596,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Yandex NV by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,477,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,161,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Sold Out: MSA Safety Inc (MSA)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $131.26 and $153.5, with an estimated average price of $144.56.

Sold Out: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72.



