Wcm Investment Management Buys HDFC Bank, Synopsys Inc, Nike Inc, Sells Crown Castle International Corp, Illumina Inc, The Cooper Inc

Investment company Wcm Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys HDFC Bank, Synopsys Inc, Nike Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Crown Castle International Corp, Illumina Inc, The Cooper Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wcm Investment Management. As of 2020Q4, Wcm Investment Management owns 193 stocks with a total value of $36.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, GB, IPAR, UPLD, MTSI, TKR, AVNT, NSTG, INDA, RCKT, CYRX, OMI, RELX, PHG, MDT, TT, INFO, HEI, GIB, CB,

NKE, GB, IPAR, UPLD, MTSI, TKR, AVNT, NSTG, INDA, RCKT, CYRX, OMI, RELX, PHG, MDT, TT, INFO, HEI, GIB, CB, Added Positions: HDB, SNPS, MELI, CHD, TSM, SHOP, SYK, WST, V, APH, LULU, MTD, SHW, GGG, FRC, IDXX, TMO, CNI, ECL, FICO, MSCI, NOW, COST, HEI.A, VRSK, ICE, ACN, RMD, BABA, ASML, CP, STE, YNDX, AON, WNS, ALC, BAP, EPAM, RACE, ASR, SNN, CASY, HELE, LGND, GLOB, COLD, TPTX, HHR, BBIO, MDLA, XP, GAN, EFA, AOS, AMG, ECOL, AMWD, BECN, BAM, BRO, CCMP, KMX, CSL, CASS, CCF, CR, EME, ENS, ESGR, PLUS, FLIR, FMC, GPK, HCSG, IEX, JLL, LSTR, LECO, MANH, MKL, NTES, NUVA, PTC, DORM, SEIC, SP, GL, UNF, WSO, ZBRA, EBS, ADUS, KAR, HMTV, ARMK, RARE, VEC, CDK, GDDY, VRRM, BHVN, WH, BV, TW,

HDB, SNPS, MELI, CHD, TSM, SHOP, SYK, WST, V, APH, LULU, MTD, SHW, GGG, FRC, IDXX, TMO, CNI, ECL, FICO, MSCI, NOW, COST, HEI.A, VRSK, ICE, ACN, RMD, BABA, ASML, CP, STE, YNDX, AON, WNS, ALC, BAP, EPAM, RACE, ASR, SNN, CASY, HELE, LGND, GLOB, COLD, TPTX, HHR, BBIO, MDLA, XP, GAN, EFA, AOS, AMG, ECOL, AMWD, BECN, BAM, BRO, CCMP, KMX, CSL, CASS, CCF, CR, EME, ENS, ESGR, PLUS, FLIR, FMC, GPK, HCSG, IEX, JLL, LSTR, LECO, MANH, MKL, NTES, NUVA, PTC, DORM, SEIC, SP, GL, UNF, WSO, ZBRA, EBS, ADUS, KAR, HMTV, ARMK, RARE, VEC, CDK, GDDY, VRRM, BHVN, WH, BV, TW, Reduced Positions: CCI, ILMN, COO, BSX, ANSS, ESTC, SWAV, KOD, SGRY, PEN, BLD, BOOT, VAC, IOVA, SMTC, RGEN, FATE, VRTS, MTN, SLP, AZUL, FOCS, NICE, CRMT,

CCI, ILMN, COO, BSX, ANSS, ESTC, SWAV, KOD, SGRY, PEN, BLD, BOOT, VAC, IOVA, SMTC, RGEN, FATE, VRTS, MTN, SLP, AZUL, FOCS, NICE, CRMT, Sold Out: MSA, MYOK, KURA, TRHC, ACWX,

For the details of WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wcm+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 2,472,811 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 33,404,614 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 34,742,685 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.75% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,936,577 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 4,398,827 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $136.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 1,818,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Global Blue Group Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $7.33 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $12.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,374,842 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.58 and $60.54, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 248,147 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $55.04, with an estimated average price of $42.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 230,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $55.25 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $68.33. The stock is now traded at around $76.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 131,623 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management initiated holding in Avient Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.75 and $40.37, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $44.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 258,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $72.26, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $79.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 34,742,685 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 4782.44%. The purchase prices were between $212.05 and $259.24, with an estimated average price of $230.85. The stock is now traded at around $253.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,041,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 80.96%. The purchase prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.51. The stock is now traded at around $81.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,442,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 596,994 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in Yandex NV by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.13 and $70.8, with an estimated average price of $63.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,477,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management added to a holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd by 29.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.64 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,161,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in MSA Safety Inc. The sale prices were between $131.26 and $153.5, with an estimated average price of $144.56.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The sale prices were between $29 and $41.62, with an estimated average price of $35.21.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $31.06 and $43.52, with an estimated average price of $37.9.

Wcm Investment Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72.