>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
James Li
James Li
Articles (1480)  | Author's Website |

Francis Chou's Top 4 Sells of the 4th Quarter

Firm dumps Spirit and Allegiant holdings, trims DaVita

February 23, 2021 | About: SAVE +4.5% ALGT -1.15% DVA +1.3% GS +0.74%

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), manager of Chou Associates Management, disclosed last week that his firm's top four sells during the fourth quarter of 2020 included the closure of its position in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) and Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT) and a reduction in its holding of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Chou Associates seeks long-term capital appreciation through a detailed analysis of a company's fundamental data coupled with a value-oriented investing approach. The guru started in 1980, along with six other telephone repairmen, an investment club that follows teachings from Benjamin Graham's investment books. Throughout the 1990s, his firm outperformed the Standard & Poor's 500 index benchmark by at least 7% by "buying bargains, getting the returns slowly, and thinking independently."

0220422ede258ad4527a39d9704cb6fc.png

As of the December 2020 quarter, the firm's $136 million equity portfolio contains 18 stocks with 43.38% weight in the financial services sector, 25.45% weight in materials space and 24.45% weight in health care.

a70bb6920ba09838ffe123f17bc99f9c.png

Spirit

Chou Associates sold 50,000 shares of Spirit (NYSE:SAVE), curbing the equity portfolio 0.77%. Shares averaged $20.78 during the fourth quarter.

a1ec2e1042d60389de722a5f59d25d0e.png

GuruFocus ranks the Miramar, Florida-based airline operator's financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a low Piotroski F-score of 2, a weak Altman Z-score of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio that underperforms over 80% of global competitors.

887d236043b82c14ecf82c88dcb041ca.png

Gurus with large holdings in Spirit include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management.

17f1b19253cf41ad1f2cf0175fd99af9.png

Allegiant

The firm sold 4,317 shares of Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT), reducing the equity portfolio by 0.49%. Shares averaged $153.99 during the fourth quarter.

3503216d35f684e70a35d8d431e7afdf.png

According to GuruFocus, the Las Vegas-based travel service provider has a low interest coverage ratio of 0.45 as of December 2020 based on preliminary financial data.

b1f241cb1c1101f3317577baa1be449e.png

DaVita

The firm sold 12,000 shares of DaVita, cutting 52.76% of the position and 0.98% of the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $102.16 during the fourth quarter.

8f3fccc977ba02cc090f71c0e8c1bfe1.png

GuruFocus ranks the kidney dialysis provider's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and a high Piotroski F-score of 7.

6bf18dc7560a695fe44fa5cdfa7c467a.png

Goldman Sachs

The firm sold 2,000 shares of Goldman Sachs, cutting the position 10% and the equity portfolio 0.38%. Shares averaged $222.99 during the fourth quarter.

b39da2a0a39dc3b6ecb53f50db840c0e.png

GuruFocus ranks the New York-based investment bank's financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming over 78% of global competitors, suggesting high financial leverage.

5fc3e8adeb7cca89a51ca381ef1192c7.png

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

James Li
I am an editorial researcher at GuruFocus. I have a Master's in Finance from SMU, and I enjoy writing reports on financial trends and investor portfolios. Follow me on Twitter at @JamesLiGuru!

Visit James Li's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by James Li

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)