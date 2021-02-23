>
Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) President and CEO William L Meaney Sold $510,580 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: IRM +0.91%

President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William L Meaney (insider trades) sold 15,783 shares of IRM on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $32.35 a share. The total sale was $510,580.

Iron Mountain Inc provides records, information management services, and data management services, along with the complex storage and information management such as rising storage rental costs, and increased litigation, and disaster recovery requirements. Iron Mountain Inc has a market cap of $9.25 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.100000 with a P/E ratio of 69.78 and P/S ratio of 2.22. The dividend yield of Iron Mountain Inc stocks is 7.72%. Iron Mountain Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Iron Mountain Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO William L Meaney sold 15,783 shares of IRM stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $32.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of IRM stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $39.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.26% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRM, click here

.

