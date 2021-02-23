Yext Inc (YEXT) President & COO Brian Distelburger Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President & COO of Yext Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Distelburger (insider trades) sold 79,957 shares of YEXT on 02/23/2021 at an average price of $19.79 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Yext Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp. Yext Inc has a market cap of $2.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.200000 with and P/S ratio of 6.24. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Yext Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of YEXT stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $19.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.89% since.

CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of YEXT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.09% since.

CFO Steven Cakebread sold 45,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $18.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of YEXT stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $19.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.03% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.52% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $19.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

President & COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of YEXT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $18.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.62% since.

Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of YEXT stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $18.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

