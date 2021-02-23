>
Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) CFO, SVP Kenneth Stillwell Sold $827,396 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: PEGA -3.8%

CFO, SVP of Pegasystems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Stillwell (insider trades) sold 5,757 shares of PEGA on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $143.72 a share. The total sale was $827,396.

Pegasystems Inc. develops, market, and license software and also provides implementation, consulting, training, and technical support services to help its customers maximize the business value from the use of the company's software. Pegasystems Inc has a market cap of $11.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.980000 with and P/S ratio of 11.13. The dividend yield of Pegasystems Inc stocks is 0.08%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pegasystems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO, SVP Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of PEGA stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $143.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.91% since.
  • CFO, SVP Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of PEGA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $129.06. The price of the stock has increased by 9.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP of Finance & CAO Efstathios A Kouninis sold 533 shares of PEGA stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $147. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.1% since.
  • SVP, Global Customer Success Leon Trefler sold 180 shares of PEGA stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.
  • SVP, Global Customer Success Leon Trefler sold 1,307 shares of PEGA stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $129.15. The price of the stock has increased by 9.16% since.

