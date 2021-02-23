Sps Commerce Inc (SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sold $2 million of Shares

CEO of Sps Commerce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Archie C. Black (insider trades) sold 18,339 shares of SPSC on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $109.21 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-integrations and comprehensive retail performance analytics to thousands of customers. SPS Commerce Inc has a market cap of $3.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $106.310000 with a P/E ratio of 85.04 and P/S ratio of 12.33. SPS Commerce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 27.90% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated SPS Commerce Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with SPS Commerce Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of SPSC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $109.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.66% since.

CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.79. The price of the stock has increased by 3.42% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.76. The price of the stock has increased by 3.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 3,081 shares of SPSC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $107.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.

Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPSC stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $110.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.55% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPSC stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $108.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.95% since.

EVP & COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPSC stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $102.77. The price of the stock has increased by 3.44% since.

