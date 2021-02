Harmonic Inc (HLIT) President and CEO Patrick Harshman Sold $773,381 of Shares

President and CEO of Harmonic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Harshman (insider trades) sold 97,526 shares of HLIT on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $7.93 a share. The total sale was $773,381.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions. It enables service providers to efficiently deliver the next generation of broadcast and on-demand services. Harmonic Inc has a market cap of $769.919 million; its shares were traded at around $7.840000 with and P/S ratio of 2.02. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Harmonic Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of HLIT stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $7.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.13% since.

President and CEO Patrick Harshman sold 95,754 shares of HLIT stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $7.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 52,361 shares of HLIT stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $8. The price of the stock has decreased by 2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Global Sales & Video Svcs Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of HLIT stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $7.66. The price of the stock has increased by 2.35% since.

