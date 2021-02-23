Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Chairman & CEO David A. Morken Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A. Morken (insider trades) sold 6,226 shares of BAND on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $173.73 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Bandwidth Inc provides a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. It offers solutions including software application programming interfaces for voice and text functionality. Bandwidth Inc has a market cap of $4.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $171.130000 with and P/S ratio of 14.11. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Bandwidth Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of BAND stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $173.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.5% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of BAND stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $173.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. Vp Finance, Controller Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of BAND stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $173.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.54% since.

Chief Information Officer Kade Ross sold 1,000 shares of BAND stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $178.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.02% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BAND, click here