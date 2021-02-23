>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Chief Legal Officer Yvonne Tran Sold $1.1 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: SDGR -3.12%

EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yvonne Tran (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SDGR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $113.66 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $7.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.870000 with and P/S ratio of 60.55. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Schrodinger Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.
  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Legal Officer Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of SDGR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $113.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.
  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.
  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 342,759 shares of SDGR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $102.64. The price of the stock has increased by 6.07% since.
  • EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $106.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,020 shares of SDGR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $105.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDGR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)