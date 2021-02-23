Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Chief Legal Officer Yvonne Tran Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Yvonne Tran (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of SDGR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $113.66 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $7.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $108.870000 with and P/S ratio of 60.55. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Schrodinger Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.11% since.

EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 11,259 shares of SDGR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $99.08. The price of the stock has increased by 9.88% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $102. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

10% Owner David E Shaw sold 342,759 shares of SDGR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $102.64. The price of the stock has increased by 6.07% since.

EVP & Chief Business Officer Cony D'cruz sold 4,800 shares of SDGR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $106.07. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

SVP & Chief HR Officer Jennifer Daniel sold 6,020 shares of SDGR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $105.45. The price of the stock has increased by 3.24% since.

