>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Western Union Co (WU) President and CEO Hikmet Ersek Sold $5.6 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: WU -2.38%

President and CEO of The Western Union Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hikmet Ersek (insider trades) sold 233,859 shares of WU on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $23.91 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

The Western Union Co is a provider of money movement and payment services. The company provides flexible and convenient options for making one-time or recurring payments. Its segments are Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Western Union Co has a market cap of $9.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.330000 with a P/E ratio of 13.01 and P/S ratio of 2.01. The dividend yield of The Western Union Co stocks is 3.84%. The Western Union Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Western Union Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of WU stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $23.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of WU stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $23.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President, Global Network Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of WU stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $23.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.
  • President Consumer Money Trsfr Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of WU stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $23.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WU, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)