The Western Union Co (WU) President and CEO Hikmet Ersek Sold $5.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of The Western Union Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Hikmet Ersek (insider trades) sold 233,859 shares of WU on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $23.91 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

The Western Union Co is a provider of money movement and payment services. The company provides flexible and convenient options for making one-time or recurring payments. Its segments are Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Western Union Co has a market cap of $9.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.330000 with a P/E ratio of 13.01 and P/S ratio of 2.01. The dividend yield of The Western Union Co stocks is 3.84%. The Western Union Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Western Union Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of WU stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $23.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.43% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 16,895 shares of WU stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $23.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Global Network Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of WU stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $23.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

President Consumer Money Trsfr Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of WU stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $23.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.14% since.

