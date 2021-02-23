Avantor Inc (AVTR) EVP, Biopharma Production Gerard Brophy Sold $565,789 of Shares

EVP, Biopharma Production of Avantor Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gerard Brophy (insider trades) sold 19,769 shares of AVTR on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $28.62 a share. The total sale was $565,789.

Avantor Inc has a market cap of $16.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.000000 with a P/E ratio of 311.12 and P/S ratio of 2.54.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Biopharma Production Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of AVTR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $28.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.

EVP & CIO Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of AVTR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $29.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.95% since.

