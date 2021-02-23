Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler Sold $2.9 million of Shares

CFO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Khozema Shipchandler (insider trades) sold 6,756 shares of TWLO on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $425 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $65.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $410.590000 with and P/S ratio of 34.38. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Twilio Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $431.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.87% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with TWLO. Click here to check it out.
- TWLO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of TWLO
- Peter Lynch Chart of TWLO
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of TWLO stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $425. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.
- CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $432.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.12% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of TWLO stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $425. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.
- COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of TWLO stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $425. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.39% since.
- General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $433.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.27% since.
- COO George Hu sold 7,618 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $432.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.13% since.
- Chief Product Officer Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of TWLO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $432.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.15% since.
For the complete insider trading history of TWLO, click here.