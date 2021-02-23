Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani Sold $728,734 of Shares

EVP & President, International of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vikram Karnani (insider trades) sold 8,358 shares of HZNP on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $87.19 a share. The total sale was $728,734.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $18.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.280000 with a P/E ratio of 23.03 and P/S ratio of 9.99. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 5,698 shares of HZNP stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.

EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of HZNP stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.36% since.

EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of HZNP stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

