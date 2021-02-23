>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Horizon Therapeutics Plc (HZNP) EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani Sold $728,734 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: HZNP +0.62%

EVP & President, International of Horizon Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vikram Karnani (insider trades) sold 8,358 shares of HZNP on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $87.19 a share. The total sale was $728,734.

Horizon Pharma PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $18.6 billion; its shares were traded at around $84.280000 with a P/E ratio of 23.03 and P/S ratio of 9.99. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Horizon Therapeutics PLC. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President, International Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of HZNP stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.34% since.
  • EVP, Chief Human Resources Off Irina Konstantinovsky sold 5,698 shares of HZNP stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $87.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.37% since.
  • EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of HZNP stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.36% since.
  • EVP, Technical Operations Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of HZNP stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of HZNP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)