Dexcom Inc (DXCM) EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli Sold $756,018 of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: DXCM -1.28%

EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven Robert Pacelli (insider trades) sold 1,800 shares of DXCM on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $420.01 a share. The total sale was $756,018.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. DexCom Inc has a market cap of $39.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $406.780000 with a P/E ratio of 80.54 and P/S ratio of 20.62. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with DexCom Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DXCM stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $378.17. The price of the stock has increased by 7.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,800 shares of DXCM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $420.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.15% since.
  • Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DXCM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $412.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.27% since.
  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DXCM stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $359.7. The price of the stock has increased by 13.09% since.

