Godaddy Inc (GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sold $771,770 of Shares

CEO of Godaddy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amanpal Singh Bhutani (insider trades) sold 9,365 shares of GDDY on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $82.41 a share. The total sale was $771,770.

GoDaddy Inc, through its subsidiaries provides a variety of domain name registration and website hosting services. It also provides cloud-based solutions. GoDaddy Inc has a market cap of $13.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $81.660000 with and P/S ratio of 4.20. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with GoDaddy Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 3,768 shares of GDDY stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $82.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

CFO Raymond E Winborne Jr sold 58,297 shares of GDDY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $84.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 581 shares of GDDY stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $82.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of GDDY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $85.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.86% since.

Chief Legal Officer Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GDDY stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $92.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.72% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Nick Daddario sold 159 shares of GDDY stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $83.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

