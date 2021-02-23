>
Montauk Renewables, Inc. announces ISCC GHG Savings Certification for three biomethane sites

February 23, 2021 | About: MNTK -6.03%

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ( MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels, announced today that it received ISCC GHG Savings Certification for three facilities it owns in the United States.

Montauk Renewables, Inc.’s subsidiary companies, Apex LFG Energy, LLC, GSF Energy LLC Rumpke LFG Recovery Facility and GSF Energy LLC McCarty Road Landfill Gas Recovery Facilities received the certification from the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC), an international certification system covering all kinds of bio-based feedstocks and renewables catering to energy, food, feed, and chemicals sectors, following an audit by Control Union. These sites have now been certified that their biomethane can currently be used under the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED) to meet EU mandatory targets for the use of renewable energy in transport.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. ( MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. We develop, own, and operate Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, we are one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. We have an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states. For more information visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

