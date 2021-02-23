>
Atkore Inc. To Present at J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:ATKR -2.32%


Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.



An audio presentation of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]). It will be available until March 12, 2021.



About Atkore Inc.



Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.



With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.



To learn more, please visit at [url="]www.atkore.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005909/en/


