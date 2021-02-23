>
Marketwired
Articles 

Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

February 23, 2021 | About: AMPY -1.61%

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results before the U.S financial markets open on March 11, 2021. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 3731609) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com. A replay of the call will be available on Amplify’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 3731609) for a fourteen-day period following the call.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford. For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jason McGlynn – Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9055
[email protected]

Comments

