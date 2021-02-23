PetIQ, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

EAGLE, Idaho, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) ( PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that management will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference.



The fireside chat will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

