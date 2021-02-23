PR Newswire
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual investor conferences in March:
- Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
- 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021
A live webcast, if recorded, of Company presentations and Q&A will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with NAS:AKRO. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:AKRO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:AKRO
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:AKRO
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead program, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.
Investor Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
212.362.1200
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Jennifer Weismann
612-716-0556
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akero-therapeutics-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-healthcare-conferences-in-march-301233943.html
SOURCE Akero Therapeutics