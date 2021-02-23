Results of Joint Special Meeting of Shareholders of Calvert Funds

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the proposed acquisition of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced on October 8, 2020, shareholders of the Calvert funds (the "Funds") were asked to approve new investment advisory agreements and, where applicable, new investment sub-advisory agreements for the Funds at a joint special meeting of shareholders held on February 19, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The Funds are listed below. At the Meeting, shareholders of each Fund approved a new investment advisory agreement and, where applicable, a new investment sub-advisory agreement:

The Calvert Fund

Calvert High Yield Bond Fund

Calvert Income Fund

Calvert Core Bond Fund

Calvert Short Duration Income Fund

Calvert Ultra-Short Duration Income Fund

Calvert Impact Fund, Inc .

Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund

Calvert Global Water Fund

Calvert Green Bond Fund

Calvert Small-Cap Fund

Calvert Management Series

Calvert Flexible Bond Fund

Calvert Floating-Rate Advantage Fund

Calvert Responsible Municipal Income Fund

Calvert Responsible Index Series, Inc.

Calvert International Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Large-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Large-Cap Growth Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Large-Cap Value Responsible Index Fund

Calvert US Mid-Cap Core Responsible Index Fund

Calvert Social Investment Fund

Calvert Balanced Fund

Calvert Bond Fund

Calvert Conservative Allocation Fund

Calvert Equity Fund

Calvert Growth Allocation Fund

Calvert Moderate Allocation Fund

Calvert World Values Fund, Inc.

Calvert Emerging Markets Advancement Fund

Calvert Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Calvert International Equity Fund

Calvert International Opportunities Fund

Calvert Mid-Cap Fund

Calvert Variable Series, Inc.

Calvert VP SRI Balanced Portfolio

Calvert VP SRI Mid Cap Portfolio



Calvert Variable Products, Inc.

Calvert VP EAFE International Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Investment Grade Bond Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Nasdaq 100 Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio

Calvert VP S&P 500 Index Portfolio

Calvert VP S&P MidCap 400 Index Portfolio

Calvert VP Volatility Managed Growth Portfolio

Calvert VP Volatility Managed Moderate Portfolio

Calvert VP Volatility Managed Moderate Growth Portfolio

The vote tabulations, as certified by the Funds' proxy tabulator, Computershare Fund Services, will be published in each Fund's next report to shareholders.

About Calvert Research and Management

Calvert Research and Management is a global leader in responsible investing. Calvert sponsors one of the largest and most diversified families of responsibly invested mutual funds, encompassing active and passively managed equity, income, alternative and multi-asset strategies, with approximately $30.5 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. With roots in responsible investing dating back to the 1982 launch of the first mutual fund to oppose investing in companies doing business in apartheid-era South Africa, the firm seeks to generate favorable investment returns for clients by allocating capital consistent with environmental, social and governance best practices and through structured engagement with portfolio companies. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Calvert manages assets on behalf of funds, individual and institutional separate account clients, and their advisors. Calvert Research and Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eaton Vance. For more information, visit calvert.com

About Eaton Vance Corp.

The Funds' investment adviser is Calvert Research and Management, a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of December 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $583.1 billion. For more information, visit eatonvance.com.

