PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Facebook to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

February 23, 2021 | About: NAS:FB +2.12%

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) today announced that Sheryl Sandberg, COO, and David Wehner, CFO, will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2nd, 2021 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Facebook's Investor Relations website at: http://investor.fb.com.

Disclosure Information

Facebook uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Facebook

Founded in 2004, Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. People use Facebook's apps and technologies to connect with friends and family, find communities and grow businesses.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc.

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
[email protected] / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
[email protected] / about.fb.com/news/

(PRNewsfoto/Facebook)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facebook-to-participate-in-the-morgan-stanley-technology-media--telecom-conference-301233984.html

SOURCE Facebook


Comments

