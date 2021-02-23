Johnson Controls named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator 2021

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today was named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator™ 2021 for the sixth straight year. The tenth edition of the annual report from Clarivate Plc, a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, identifies companies at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring the ideation culture that produces patents.

Over the past five years, Johnson Controls has invested close to $3 billion in engineering, research and development and has grown its patent application filing more than threefold.

"Innovation is at the heart of our mission to transform the spaces where people live, work and play," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "We are honored that our team was recognized once again for its dedication to developing new technologies, products and services that help deliver on our mission for healthy people, healthy places and a healthy planet."

Key recent developments at Johnson Controls are the launch of OpenBlue, a complete suite of connected solutions and services, that leverages digital integration to optimize the performance of buildings and assets. The company is also increasing investment in its product portfolio and leveraging new digital connectivity to provide healthy buildings solutions for customers.

"Our engineering, research and development teams are reinvigorating our core product portfolio, ensuring new technologies are connected and future-ready, while empowering customers and communities to streamline building operations and deliver energy efficiencies that will help them meet their environmental goals," said Oliver.

Johnson Controls has methodically grown its patent portfolio, reflecting R&D investments in OpenBlue and other digital offerings, air quality (including the OpenBlue CleanAir offering), energy optimization, and sustainability of its services, systems and equipment.

With its global reach, Johnson Controls is uniquely positioned to leverage its deep and diverse services experience during product R&D. For example, insights from Johnson Controls global services organization's history of integrating devices in a building allows Johnson Controls to innovate around building digital connectivity, contextualization of building data, machine learning models, and artificial intelligence into Johnson Controls products.

"Johnson Controls is particularly pleased to receive this award from Clarivate for the sixth year in a row," said Karl Reichenberger, Johnson Controls vice president of Intellectual Property. "Clarivate carefully develops its Top 100 list based not only on quantity of patents, but also on qualitative patent metrics such as influence, success, and globalization of a company's innovative intellectual property and by those important measures Johnson Controls clearly outperforms in our industry," said Reichenberger.

Jeff Roy, president, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "At Clarivate, we believe that human ingenuity can change the world for the better and improve our future. While innovation takes aim at the future, the drivers and dynamics shaping it are more constant. We congratulate this year's Top 100 companies who have consistently raised the bar of innovation excellence."

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021 come from three continents and 14 countries/regions. The report and a full list of Top 100 organizations can be found here.

About Johnson Controls:

