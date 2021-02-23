QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions, announced today that Company management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Virtual Conference scheduled for March 1-4, 2021 . QTS is scheduled to present on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time .

. QTS is scheduled to present on at . Citi Virtual Global Property CEO Conference scheduled for March 8-11, 2021 . QTS is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

. QTS is scheduled to present on at . Truist Technology, Internet and Services Virtual Summit scheduled for March 9-10, 2021 . QTS is scheduled to participate on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 .

. QTS is scheduled to participate on . Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Telecom Virtual Conference scheduled for March 8-10, 2021 . QTS is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time .

A link to the webcasts will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.qtsdatacenters.com.

