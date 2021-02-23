>
PRNewswire
Iridium To Present At March Investor Conferences

February 23, 2021 | About: NAS:IRDM -8.17%

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2021

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) ("Iridium") today announced that Company executives would speak at two investor conferences in March:

  • The Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Deutsche Bank 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Presentations from each conference will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of Iridium's website at http://investor.iridium.com/events. Each webcast will be archived at the same location for seven days.

About Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A., and its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol IRDM. For more information about Iridium products, services and partner solutions, visit www.iridium.com.

Investor Contact:

Kenneth Levy

Jordan Hassin

Iridium Communications Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

+1 (703) 287-7570

+1 (703) 287-7421

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iridium-to-present-at-march-investor-conferences-301233594.html

SOURCE Iridium Communications Inc.


