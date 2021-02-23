>
Resideo to Host Virtual Investor Day on March 11, 2021

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:REZI +0%

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time). Members of Resideo's senior management will present and discuss the company's strategy and provide an update on the company's financial progress. There will be a Q&A panel session immediately following the presentations.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session will be accessible from the Resideo investor relations website at investor.resideo.com. A replay of the presentation and Q&A session will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of technology-driven products and solutions that provide comfort, security, energy efficiency and control to customers worldwide. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from nearly 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Investors:

Media:

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resideo-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-march-11-2021-301233982.html

SOURCE Resideo Technologies, Inc.


