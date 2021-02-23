Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) SVP and CFO Paul C Carbone Sold $993,265 of Shares

SVP and CFO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul C Carbone (insider trades) sold 13,336 shares of YETI on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $74.48 a share. The total sale was $993,265.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.4 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.410000 with a P/E ratio of 41.46 and P/S ratio of 5.89. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $70.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Paul C Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $74.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Roy J Seiders sold 8,563 shares of YETI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $75.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.24% since.

SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of YETI stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $74.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.44% since.

SVP, Talent & ESG Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of YETI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $73.19. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.

