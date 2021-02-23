Fastly Inc (FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sold $565,460 of Shares

CEO of Fastly Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Joshua Bixby (insider trades) sold 7,000 shares of FSLY on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $80.78 a share. The total sale was $565,460.

Fastly Inc has a market cap of $8.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.910000 with and P/S ratio of 27.75. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Fastly Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of FSLY stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $80.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.55% since.

CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of FSLY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.47% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Adriel G Lares sold 100,000 shares of FSLY stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $80.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.59% since.

CFO Adriel G Lares sold 7,753 shares of FSLY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of FSLY stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $80.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.56% since.

Chief Architect, Exec. Chair, 10% Owner Artur Bergman sold 52,654 shares of FSLY stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $86.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.38% since.

General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of FSLY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $94.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.47% since.

Director Christopher B Paisley sold 15,000 shares of FSLY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $101.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 23.17% since.

General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of FSLY stock on 01/25/2021 at the average price of $106.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 26.8% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FSLY, click here